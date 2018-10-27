

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim was transported to hospital with critical stab wounds after a fight in Brampton late Friday night.

Peel police were called to a disturbance in the area of Archdekin Drive and Seaborn Road at around 10:43 p.m.

In a tweet, they advised people to avoid the area as they were investigating.

In a separate tweet, Peel Paramedic Services said the incident happened on Heggie Road. Paramedics said they rushed the male victim to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.

No other details about the incident have been released so far.