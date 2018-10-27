Male rushed to hospital after stabbing in Brampton
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 27, 2018 6:53AM EDT
A male victim was transported to hospital with critical stab wounds after a fight in Brampton late Friday night.
Peel police were called to a disturbance in the area of Archdekin Drive and Seaborn Road at around 10:43 p.m.
In a tweet, they advised people to avoid the area as they were investigating.
In a separate tweet, Peel Paramedic Services said the incident happened on Heggie Road. Paramedics said they rushed the male victim to a Toronto trauma centre in critical condition.
No other details about the incident have been released so far.