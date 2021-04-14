Male rushed to hospital following reported stabbing in Malvern
An ambulance is shown in a file photo. (CP24)
Share:
CP24.com
Published Wednesday, April 14, 2021 2:04PM EDT
One male has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a reported stabbing in Malvern this afternoon.
It happened near Morningside Avenue and Sheppard Avenue East.
One victim was transported to hospital for treatment, paramedics say. His injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact 42 Division.