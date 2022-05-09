A male has been rushed to hospital via emergency run after a stabbing in Richmond Hill on Monday afternoon.

Police said that officers responding to a weapons call in the Yonge Street and Royal Orchard Boulevard area at around 1:15 p.m. located the victim with a stab wound.

His current condition is not known, though police say that his injuries could be life threatening.

No arrests have been made.

Police said that they were searching for at least one male suspect in connection with the incident.