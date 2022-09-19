Male rushed to trauma centre following Brampton shooting
Published Monday, September 19, 2022 9:49AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 19, 2022 9:57AM EDT
A male was rushed to hospital on Sunday night after being shot in Brampton.
The incident happened near Timberlane Drive and Garden Gate Circle, which is north of Highway 407 and east of McLaughlin Road South.
Peel police said they were called to that area at 10:52 p.m. for reports of shots fired.
A male was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact Peel Regional Police at 905-453-3311, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.