Male rushed to trauma centre following stabbing in Mississauga
Published Friday, August 28, 2020 9:52AM EDT
One male has been rushed to hospital for treatment following a stabbing in Mississauga this morning.
Police say it happened near South Millway and The Collegeway but did not indicate exactly when the incident occurred.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics.
He is currently in stable condition.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects but say officers are continuing to investigate.
Roads are closed in the area for the police investigation.