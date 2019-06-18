

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in serious condition after he was shot in a Brampton townhouse complex on Tuesday night.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to McCallum and Orenda courts, in the Kennedy Road and Clarence Street area, at 10:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

They arrived to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a Toronto hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said tactical and canine units were sent to the scene to search for any suspects.