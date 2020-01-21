

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after a daylight shooting in northeast Mississauga on Tuesday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to Full Moon Circle and Pemmican Trail, in the Eglinton Avenue West and Kennedy Road South area, at 12:56 p.m. for a report of a male who was shot.

Paramedics said they arrived to find a male victim with at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Investigators did not release any suspect information but said a large number of officers were conducting a search of the area.