

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed in North York's Parkwoods area overnight, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to Valley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive sometime before midnight Monday for reports of an assault.

They arrived to find a male suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

Police said they have located the stabbing scene and are working on identifying those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-3300.