A man was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being shot multiple times in a Rexdale parking lotMonday night.

Toronto police said they received reports that a person was shot in the parking lot of a housing complex near Kipling Avenue and John Garland Boulevard.

A male victim was transported to hospital from the area in serious, but non-life-threatening condition at around 9:50 p.m., Toronto Paramedic Services said.

“We’ve got our officers canvassing for videos or witnesses,” Duty Inspector Lauren Pogue told reporters at the scene.

Images from the scene showed multiple bullet holes in the driver’s side door of a white vehicle. Pogue said the victim was found inside that vehicle.

Three males were seen fleeing the area in a grey/silver vehicle, Toronto police said.

No other injuries have been reported.