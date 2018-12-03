

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male driver is in hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Burlington overnight.

It happened in the Fort Erie-bound lanes of the QEW, at North Shore Boulevard, just before the Burlington Skyway.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the male driver was seriously injured and was taken to hospital, where he remains.

Schmidt said speed and alcohol are being investigated as possible factors in the collision.