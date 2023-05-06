A male is in hospital with serious injuries after he was shot in downtown Toronto on Saturday morning.

Police say they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Denison Avenue just before 5 a.m. for reports that a man had been shot.

A male victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound, according to police.

EMS tells CP24 that the male was transported to hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police remain on scene and their investigation is ongoing. No suspect information has been released.