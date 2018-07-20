

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male is in hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries after he was shot in a parking lot in Pickering overnight, Durham Regional Police confirm.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. near Brock Road and Bayly Street.

Police say a male was transported from the scene to a Toronto trauma centre, where he underwent surgery on Friday morning.

Investigators processed the crime scene on Friday morning and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects and no arrests have been made.