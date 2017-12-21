Male seriously injured in Brampton shooting
A Peel police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. (CP24/Tom Podolec)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 21, 2017 9:48PM EST
One male has been taken to hospital after being seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.
It happened near Fletchers Creek Boulevard and Bovaird Drive at around 9 p.m.
Peel Regional Paramedic Services said a male victim was taken to hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
There was no word on any possible suspects.