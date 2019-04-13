

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the city’s Fashion District early on Saturday morning.

Police said they were called to the corner of King Street West and Brant Street sometime after 1 a.m. Saturday to find a male suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital conscious and breathing.

Investigators say they are searching for a suspect who fled in a red vehicle.

King and Brant streets as well as Spadina Avenue and King Street West were both closed for a time to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 14 Division at 416-808-1400.