

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male victim is in serious condition after he was shot in Toronto’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood late on Wednesday night.

Toronto police say that just after 11:30 p.m., they were called to Flemington Road and Ranee Avenue, west of the Allen Expressway, for reports of multiple gunshots heard.

They arrived to find shell casings and several windows of a nearby home smashed out, but no victim.

A short time later, a man reported to a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators say they have reports that several people ran away from the shooting scene in the moments after it occurred, along with a black SUV.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.