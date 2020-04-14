Male seriously injured in Mississauga shooting
Published Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:32PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 14, 2020 10:20PM EDT
A man in his 20s has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Mississauga.
It happened in the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive at around 9 p.m.
Peel Regional Police said the victim was located after gun shots were reported in the area. He was transported to a local hospital in serious condition, Peel Paramedic Services said.
There is a heavy police presence at the scene and a number of road closures are in effect, police said.
There is no word so far on any possible suspects.