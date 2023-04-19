Peel police are searching for one suspect after a stabbing sent a male to hospital with serious injuries in Mississauga.

It happened Wednesday night around 6:30 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Ridgeway Drive.

When they arrived, they found one person with stab wounds.

Police say the suspect ran away on foot. He is described as a man in his 20s with black curly hair and was seen wearing a black sweater and sweatpants.

No other details about the victim were provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-3311.