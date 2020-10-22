One person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Scarborough.

Police were called to the area of Pharmacy Avenue and Meadowacres Drive, south of Sheppard Avenue East, just after 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with stab wounds.

He was transported to hospital via an emergency run with serious injuries.

Police said they don’t know where the stabbing exactly happened.

There is no suspect information at this time.