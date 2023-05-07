One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting in North York.

The incident happened in the Clanton Park area, near Richelieu Road and Stadacona Drive, which is just north of Highway 401 and west of Bathurst Street.

Toronto police told CP24 that they were called to the scene shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a shooting that occurred following an altercation in a bar.

Officers at the scene confirmed that a person had been shot. Police later said that the victim is a male.

The suspect fled the scene, they said.

No suspect information is available at this point.

More to come. This is a developing story.