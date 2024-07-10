Male shot in the leg in Toronto's west end: police
FILE - A Toronto Police Service logo patch is shown in Toronto, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
Published Wednesday, July 10, 2024 7:21AM EDT
Toronto police say a male was injured following a shooting in Toronto’s west end early Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred near Queen Street West and Dovercourt Road shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Police said a male victim was located at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.