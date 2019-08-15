

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police have released surveillance camera footage of a male suspect wanted after a 34-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a Church and Wellesley-area apartment early on Wednesday morning.

Toronto police say that at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, the female victim was walking in the Church and Maitland streets area.

She had a brief interaction with an unknown man, who investigators said walked with her into an apartment building near Church and Alexander Streets.

Investigators allege that the male sexually assaulted the woman once inside an apartment.

He is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, standing six-feet-three inches tall.

He has a muscular build, short braids and slight facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage baseball cap, grey top, black jeans, green running shoes and a brown fanny pack.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 416-808-7474.