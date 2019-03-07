

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been taken to hospital after a stabbing near the city’s Church-Wellsley Village neighbourhood this morning.

Police say the victim was stabbed at around 7:45 a.m. at a shelter located on Wellesley Street, between Jarvis and Church streets.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to hospital, police confirmed.

No arrests have been made and suspect information has not been provided.