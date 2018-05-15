

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A man has been taken to a trauma centre with a lower body injury after a stabbing took place at Victoria Park Station on Tuesday night.

The incident occurred on the eastbound platform of the subway station at around 8:30 p.m.

The male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedics said.

Toronto police said a suspect wanted in connection with the incident fled the scene following the stabbing but did not provide any description.

The subway station is closed as officers investigate.