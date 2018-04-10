

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male stabbed inside a convenience store in East York early this morning has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.

The incident occurred inside a 7eleven in the area of O’Connor Drive and Donlands Avenue at around 3 a.m.

One male stabbing victim was taken to hospital but subsequently died from his injuries.

The age of the victim has not been released and police would not say if he was a customer or employee of the store.

Police could not confirm how many suspects are wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Investigators have not released any suspect descriptions and no arrests have been made.

The homicide unit will be leading the investigation.