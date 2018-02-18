Male struck by vehicle, seriously injured in North Toronto
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:23PM EST
A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Yonge and Eglinton area.
The pedestrian was struck at around 6:30 p.m. at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue.
He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
Yonge Street has bene closed in both directions in the area as police investigate.