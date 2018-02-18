

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Yonge and Eglinton area.

The pedestrian was struck at around 6:30 p.m. at Yonge Street and Erskine Avenue.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in serious condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Yonge Street has bene closed in both directions in the area as police investigate.