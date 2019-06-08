Male suffers life-threatening injuries after shooting in North York
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:45PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 8, 2019 9:53PM EDT
One male has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a shooting in North York on Saturday night.
The exact location of the shooting is not yet known but police say a male victim was found in a supermarket near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue at around 9 p.m. The victim sustained critical injuries and paramedics say he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The age of the victim has not been released.
Police have not provided any information on possible suspects.