

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has suffered life-threatening injuries after a shooting took place in Scarborough’s Tam O’Shanter neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Birchmount Road and Bonis Avenue at around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to hospital via emergency run from the scene.

The shooting occurred near two high schools and while no injuries were reported at the schools, one of them, Stephen Leacock Secondary School, was placed in lockdown.

Insp. Joanna Beaven said three other schools are in hold and secure mode.

Concerned parents are being asked to head to the Agincourt Library which is being used as a staging area while police comb the shooting scene for evidence.

Officers said a suspect wanted in connection with this case has been described by witnesses as a male black with puffy hair.