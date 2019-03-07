

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Wexford late Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the area of Warden and Lawrence avenues at around 11 p.m. for a reported stabbing.

After searching the area, officers learned that a male victim had made his own way to hospital after sustaining a stab wound.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.

Officers are continuing to investigate.