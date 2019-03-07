Male suffers non-life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Wexford
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:17AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 5:40AM EST
One male suffered non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in Wexford late Wednesday night.
Officers were called to the area of Warden and Lawrence avenues at around 11 p.m. for a reported stabbing.
After searching the area, officers learned that a male victim had made his own way to hospital after sustaining a stab wound.
Police have not released any information on possible suspects.
Officers are continuing to investigate.