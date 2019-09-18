

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A male was taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation after a fire at a high-rise apartment tower in the city’s Parkdale neighbourhood on Wednesday morning.

Toronto firefighters say they were called to a nine-floor building at 87 Jameson Avenue after 7:30 a.m., where smoke was spotted on the fifth and ninth floors.

They quickly knocked down the fire and ventilated the building.

Firefighters said a male was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

Jameson Avenue was closed in both directions between King Street West and Lakeshore Boulevard West to allow for cleanup and an investigation.