Police are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman reportedly awoke on Monday morning to an armed man in her home who proceeded to steal her vehicle.

According to Durham Regional Police Service, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the area of Church and Osborne streets in Brock Township, Ont. at approximately 2:45 a.m.

Investigators allege the woman awoke to a male armed with a knife in her home. The suspect allegedly took “numerous items” from the home before stealing the woman’s vehicle, described as a 2006 teal or green Pontiac Torrent with the licence plate ‘CRPB 471.’

The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Police describe the suspect as a tall white man between 20 and 30 years old, with a small moustache. He was reportedly wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact D/Cst. Burns of the North Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3754.