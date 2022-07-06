Male suspect sought after man, 49, assaulted 'numerous times' outside Scarborough subway station
An image of a male suspect wanted in a June 27 assault outside Victoria Park Subway Station.
Published Wednesday, July 6, 2022 5:04PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 6, 2022 5:25PM EDT
Toronto police have released a security camera image of a man wanted in an assault investigation at an east-end TTC station.
The incident happened on June 27 at about 3:35 p.m., at Victoria Park Subway Station, which is just north of Danforth Avenue.
According to police, a 49-year-old man was smoking outside the station at around 3:30 p.m. when he got into a brief verbal interaction with another man.
Investigators allege the other person then assaulted the 49-year-old “numerous times.”
The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but was later released, they said.
The suspect is described as having a medium build with dark wavy hair.
He was last seen wearing a blue and white horizontal striped shirt and blue jeans, grey runners with white soles, and carrying a cellphone with headphones.
Anyone with information should contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.