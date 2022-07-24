Toronto police are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in the violent robbery of a small family business in North York.

The incident happened on May 28 in the Black Creek area near Jane Street and York Gate Boulevard, which is just north of Finch Avenue West.

According to police, a man entered a jewelry store and stole some “valuable” items from a display.

Investigators said a store employee comforted the suspect, who then reportedly threw the worker to the ground. The employee suffered “some injuries,” they said in a July 23 news release.

Ian Beckford, 44, of Toronto, is wanted for robbery with violence, theft over $5,000, and assault.

“He is believed to be violent and dangerous. If located, do no approach. Call 9-1-1 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information should contact police at 416-808-3100, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.