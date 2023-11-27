Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened a woman in the city’s east end following an argument with another woman.

The incident happened on Oct. 27 in the Upper Beach area, near Victoria Park Avenue and Gerrard Street East.

Toronto police said they were called to the scene at about 12:15 a.m.

According to investigators, a female entered a building, and a verbal argument ensued between her and another woman.

A man, who was not known to the victim, then reportedly intervened, grabbing the victim and pushing her outside before further assaulting her while threatening her, police said. He then fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a male between 60 and 65 years old, and approximately six feet tall with a slim build, white hair and glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-4100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.