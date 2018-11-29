

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A male victim has been seriously injured after a single-vehicle collision on Highway 404 in East Gwillimbury, near Newmarket.

The collision occurred around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 404 between Queensville Side Road and Green Lane Thursday night.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said that the passenger of a pickup truck was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was transported to the hospital, Schmidt said.

There were only two people inside the vehicle.

Schmidt said the driver of the vehicle was taken into police custody and is facing dangerous driving charges.

“Highway 404 southbound is closed between Queensville and Green Lane for this investigation," Schmidt said. “There is debris all across the highway. Our collision reconstruction team is on scene as well going through the evidence to try and determine exactly what happened.”

Schmidt also said that the vehicle appears to have been modified.

Officers are on scene investigating the incident.