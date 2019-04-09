

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A male believed to be in his teens has been transported to hospital after a shooting in the city’s Carleton Village neighbourhood on Tuesday.

The incident occurred around 6:15 p.m. in the area of Laughton Avenue and Talbot Street, near St. Clair Avenue West.

According to Toronto paramedics, the victim sustained serious, non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

On social media, Toronto police said there were “possibly four male suspects" involved in the incident.

No further information has been provided regarding suspect descriptions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Roads in the area have been blocked off while police investigate the matter.