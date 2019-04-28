

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A male victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in East York on Sunday night.

The incident took place at around 7 p.m. in the area of Meighen Avenue and Donora Drive.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a male victim to a local hospital after he sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body.

No information on any possible suspects wanted in connection with this case has been released by officials.

Roads have been blocked off nearby as an investigation is conducted.