Male taken to a trauma centre following stabbing in Toronto's east end
Published Monday, November 6, 2023 9:39PM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 6, 2023 9:41PM EST
A male was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing on Monday night in Toronto’s east end.
The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. in the area of Danforth and Cedarvale avenues, which is just east of Woodbine Avenue.
Police said a male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Paramedics told CP24 that they transported one person to a trauma centre in serious, but stable, condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
More to come. This is a developing story.