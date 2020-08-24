A male pedestrian has been transported to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Ajax.

It happened on Westney Road South, between Kingston Road and Highway 401 Monday night.

Durham Regional Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and was left with significant injuries.

Police said he was found breathing and semi-conscious at the scene before being transported to a trauma centre in Toronto for treatment.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Durham police are looking for witnesses who may have seen the incident happen and are asking anyone with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

The road is currently closed as police investigate.