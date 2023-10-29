Male taken to hospital after driver strikes pole, bus shelter in North York
Published Sunday, October 29, 2023 5:07PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 29, 2023 5:11PM EDT
A male was taken to the hospital after a motorist crashed into a light pole and a bus shelter in North York on Sunday afternoon.
The collision happened near Victoria Park Avenue and Consumers Road.
Toronto police were called to the scene at 3:01 p.m.
The victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening, they said in a tweet.