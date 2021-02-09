Male taken to hospital after Hamilton shooting
Hamilton police file photo.
Published Tuesday, February 9, 2021 10:49PM EST
One person has been taken to hospital following a shooting in Hamilton.
Police said the male victim was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after shots were fired on Hamilton Mountain.
A 28-year-old Hamilton man has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said.
Hamilton police called the shooting “an isolated incident” and added that there is no threat to public safety.