Male taken to hospital after shooting at Ajax plaza
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 5:09PM EST
A male victim was taken to hospital following a shooting at a plaza in Ajax Tuesday afternoon.
It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at a plaza at Williamson Drive and Westney Road.
Durham Regional Police said a male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect fled the scene, police said.
There is no suspect description available so far.