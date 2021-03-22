A male victim has been transported to hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in Georgina.

Officers found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds near Ravenshoe Road and Woodbine Avenue after responding to a call at around 7:15 p.m., York Regional police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, York Regional Paramedic services said.

No one is in custody and there is no suspect information so far, police said.