Male taken to hospital after stabbing in Oshawa
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, October 1, 2019 9:38AM EDT
One male has been transported to hospital following a stabbing in Oshawa this morning.
The incident occurred near Albert and Bloor streets at around 8 a.m.
Durham Regional Police say one male was taken to hospital for treatment.
His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Police say they have not yet identified any possible suspects.