A male is in stable condition at a Toronto area hospital after being stabbed inside a gas station in Whitby.

Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) says officers responded to a call for a stabbing at around 2:20 p.m. at a gas station at the intersection of Brock Street South and Gilbert Street East.

Police located a male victim suffering from numerous stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital but is now in stable condition, according to DRPS.

Police say the stabbing took place inside the gas station and that they are looking for a lone suspect, however no description has been released.

DRPS says the investigation is ongoing and that a large police presence remains in the area.