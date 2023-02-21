A male victim has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries and three male suspects are in custody following a daylight shooting in Brampton on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened in the area of Bovaird Drive West and Gillingham Drive at around 3 p.m.

Paramedics tell CP24 that the victim is in serious condition, however they did not confirm whether his injuries are life-threatening or not.

No further information has ben released about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are advising drivers to expect delays in the area.