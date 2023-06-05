A male is seriously injured following a collision between a truck and a scooter in Brampton on Monday evening.

Peel police say it happened in the Orenda Road and West Drive area at around 7 p.m.

A male was transported to a trauma centre as a result of the crash, police say.

EMS tells CP24 his injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.

All westbound lanes in the area on Orenda Road are closed, as are the northbound lanes of West Drive.

Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.