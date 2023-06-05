Male taken to hospital with serious injuries after truck and scooter collide in Brampton
Published Monday, June 5, 2023 8:51PM EDT
A male is seriously injured following a collision between a truck and a scooter in Brampton on Monday evening.
Peel police say it happened in the Orenda Road and West Drive area at around 7 p.m.
A male was transported to a trauma centre as a result of the crash, police say.
EMS tells CP24 his injuries are serious but non-life-threatening.
All westbound lanes in the area on Orenda Road are closed, as are the northbound lanes of West Drive.
Police are urging drivers to use alternate routes.