

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing on Ryerson University's campus.

Police say the incident occurred in the area of Gould Street and O'Keefe Lane, near Church Street, at around 4 p.m.

According to paramedics, one male was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A second person was also injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police say one woman has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.