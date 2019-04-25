Male taken to trauma centre after stabbing on Ryerson's campus
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 4:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 4:32PM EDT
One male has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing on Ryerson University's campus.
Police say the incident occurred in the area of Gould Street and O'Keefe Lane, near Church Street, at around 4 p.m.
According to paramedics, one male was taken from the scene to a trauma centre for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
A second person was also injured and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
Police say one woman has been taken into custody in connection with the stabbing.