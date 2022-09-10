Male teen in critical condition after North York shooting: paramedics
Published Saturday, September 10, 2022 7:52AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, September 10, 2022 7:52AM EDT
A male teen is in critical condition after a shooting in North York overnight, according to Toronto paramedics.
At around 12:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to a shooting in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.
A male teen was located in life-threatening condition and taken to a trauma centre, paramedics said.
No suspect information has been released at this point in time.