A male victim has been transported to a trauma centre following a shooting in Brampton.

Police received a call about the shooting at 5:48 p.m. and responded to the area of Hubbell Road and Rivermont Road.

The victim was located and transported to hospital. There is no word so far about his condition.

No suspect information is available so far, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information or video surveillance footage from the area to contact police.